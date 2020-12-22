George Clooney tries to save humanity in chilly apocalyptic drama 'The Midnight Sky'

George Clooney takes his biggest directorial swing yet with "The Midnight Sky," and comes away with a decidedly mixed result. A beyond-bleak post-apocalyptic thriller, the sci-fi film reaches a reasonably satisfying finish, but follows an uneven orbit in getting there.

The actor-director's filmography has exhibited an interest in end-of-the-world scenarios -- including producing and starring in a remake of "Fail Safe" for CBS -- and he's back in that territory here. Set in 2049, the movie begins three weeks after an unspecified "event" that will spell mankind's doom, with Clooney's Augustine -- situated at an outpost in the Arctic -- still alive, but for how long no one knows.

Still, Augustine has one task left to perform: Warning a spaceship with a diverse crew of astronauts from returning to a dying planet, but rather hoping to divert them, after a deep-space mission that might have provided hope of a habitable planet upon which they could take refuge.

Adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton's book "Good Morning, Midnight" by writer Mark L. Smith ("The Revenant"), the film oscillates between the astronauts and Augustine, while fleshing out details about his character through a series of flashbacks.