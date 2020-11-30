George Clooney cuts his own hair with a device attached to a vacuum cleaner

The coronavirus pandemic forced celebrities to adapt to a brave new world away from their adorning fans, and they responded in myriad ways.

But George Clooney, in turns out, was more prepared than most of his peers for a stint locked down at home.

The actor has revealed he's been cutting his own hair for the past 25 years with a 1980s-era contraption that he attaches to a vacuum cleaner.

Clooney revealed the trick when asked by CBS about how he adapted to months of lockdown in 2020.

"I've been cutting my own hair for 25 years," he said. "Years ago, I bought a thing called a Flowbee. It comes with a vacuum cleaner and clippers. I still have it."