Gas prices are above $3. Biden doesn't have a magic wand to fix that

"The OPEC discussions which are ongoing, will have a big factor on the price of oil, which has a factor on our gas prices here at home," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN's New Day on Wednesday.

Psaki said the Biden administration is in touch with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others in OPEC+.

"We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to keep the price of gas low," Psaki said.

Analysts suggested the Biden administration was caught flat-footed initially by the importance of the OPEC+ negotiations.

OPEC is the only game in town

Don't expect any all-caps tweets from Biden like the ones his predecessor sent blasting OPEC. But behind-the-scenes pressure, particularly on the UAE, could be effective in breaking the stalemate. And despite its differences with Saudi Arabia, the Biden administration rolled out the red carpet this week when a senior official from the kingdom visited.

Getting OPEC+ to move is key because the group is really the only game in town. No one else has the firepower to quickly ramp up production. OPEC+ is still holding back production it sidelined when Covid erupted last spring.