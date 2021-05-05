Gary Vaynerchuk: NFT is the next Amazon

Gary Vaynerchuk: Only two times I have been told I've gone too far: Putting my dad's wine shop on this thing called the internet and launched winelibrary.com in 1996. And when I started this show on this thing called YouTube and told people to use Twitter and Facebook to build it for Web 2.0. And now we are here at Web 3.0. This is going to take sometime but NFT is non-fungible tokens. iT will be important for everybody here and the reason i launched VeeFriends to help people understand it's not just about the art that sells for $69 million. The thing behind the token is like a credit card behind the plastic, like a ticket behind the piece of paper you are going to a concert. The smart contracts are the big part of NFTs to impact everyone's lives here. It took me months of hard core thinking of like how profound this was and i believe it's there. Just one caveat: I do believe that 98% to 99% of NFT projects will fail as investments but that's similar to me as internet stocks in '99 and 2000. But Amazon.com was there. The internet changed our lives and the blockchain and NFTs will do that as well.