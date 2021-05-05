Garrett Rolfe, former Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, was wrongly terminated, board says

"It appears that Rayshard Brooks' life didn't really matter and that the world has moved on," said Stewart, adding that Rolfe has "received more justice" than the Brooks family.

Justin Miller, another attorney for the family, said: "You have a person who is going to stand trial for murder who is now back on the force and able to do the same things he was doing before."

The Atlanta Civil Service Board, in an order signed Wednesday, cited a number of issues with what it said was the city's failure to comply with its own code as a reason for overriding the decision to fire Rolfe.

In testimony heard in late April, an Atlanta police veteran testified that the dismissal "seemed rushed and sufficient time was not provided for the Appellant (Rolfe) to submit a response," according to the board's decision.

The same veteran officer said that Rolfe was told "not to be inside the City limits for his own safety" because of "heightened community concerns" -- essentially preventing him from responding to the city's actions.

Rolfe's dismissal may have been hurried in part due "to a press conference that was on the horizon," the officer assigned to the Internal Affairs Advocacy Unit, Sgt. William Dean, testified.