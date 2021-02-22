Garland gets emotional during Senate confirmation hearing

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland fought back tears on Monday during his confirmation hearing when he explained to senators on his panel why this role is important to him.

"I come from a family where my grandparents fled anti-Semitism and persecution. ... I feel an obligation to the country to pay back for protecting us," Garland told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

Garland gave the brief, yet emotional, anecdote during questions with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who asked Garland to share the private conversation they previously had.

"When you talk about your aspirations and I'm wondering if you could just conclude by answering the question about your motivation, maybe some of your own family history in confronting hate and discrimination in American history," Booker asked.

Garland, in response, said that "I want very much to be the kind of attorney general that you're saying I could become. I'll do my best to try to be that kind of attorney general."