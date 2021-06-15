Garland announces national strategy to combat domestic terrorism, invoking US Capitol riot

The strategy focuses on providing a national framework for the US government and partners to share information related to domestic terrorism, preventing domestic terrorism recruitment and violent mobilization, disrupting and deterring domestic terrorism activity and confronting long term contributors to domestic terrorism.

Senior administration officials told reporters that though the approach is ideologically neutral, the administration will build on its previous assessment that White supremacists and anti-government militias pose the most lethal threat. President Joe Biden said earlier this month that White supremacy was "the most lethal threat to the homeland today," in a speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

"Since January 20th, the President has focused on addressing the elevated threat of domestic terrorism and he has been equally focused on ensuring our efforts to counter it take place in the context of upholding American civil rights and civil liberties," a senior administration official said.