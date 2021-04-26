Garland announces Justice Department investigation into the Louisville Police Department

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department will be launching an investigation into the policing practices of the Louisville Police Department.

The impending probe will come a little over a year after officers with the department shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old aspiring nurse, in her own home during a botched raid. The department came under intense scrutiny following the incident and her killing, along with that of several other Black Americans, led to widespread protests in the US over policing and racial injustice.

Garland, speaking at the Justice Department's headquarters, referred to Taylor during his announcement of the investigation, which he said "will assess whether (Louisville Metro Police Department) engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force, including with respect to people involved in peaceful expressive activities."