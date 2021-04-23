Gaetz probe includes scrutiny of potential public corruption tied to medical marijuana industry

The congressman, the doctor and a former model

One person summoned to testify by federal prosecutors in Florida last summer has connections to Gaetz, Pirozzolo and Greenberg. Megan Zalonka, a former model and friend of Gaetz, simultaneously worked for both Pirozzolo and Greenberg, the indicted former tax commissioner who is currently in jail. Zalonka was subpoenaed to testify in August by the same prosecutor who had indicted Greenberg two months earlier, records show.

There is no indication the subpoena was related to Gaetz.

In 2018, Zalonka began working as the director of communications for Pirozollo's AMMPA group. At the same time, she was contracting to provide public relations services at the Seminole County Tax Collector's office run by Greenberg.

A subsequent review questioned $7,000 in payments to Zalonka's company by Greenberg. An audit performed by a private firm for the Seminole County tax collector's office last year included the payments in a list of "questioned or unaccounted for purchases."

A spokesperson for the tax collector's office said the office has no record of any work the company, MZ Strategy, did for Greenberg.