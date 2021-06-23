Frustration and bewilderment: Emails show tension between Facebook and Biden campaign

A senior Biden campaign official emailed Facebook on September 22, "The fact that this video is still on your platform -- and is being used to recruit some sort of, and I quote, 'army for Trump's election security effort' -- is astounding. It is impossible to reconcile this with any of the policies regarding voting and voter suppression that Facebook has released over the past 3 years and emphasized to us privately in several dozen conversations."

After a Facebook official responded explaining the video did not violate the site's policies that would warrant its removal, the Biden official responded with exasperation.

"The Trump Campaign has received the message that they may put videos on your platform saying that millions of fraudulent votes will be used to steal the election. And the solution to that is for 'able-bodied people' to enlist in an 'army.' So, their shrieks of fraud compound and their calls to 'enlist' multiply. Good gracious," the Biden official wrote. "I struggle to believe that is the precedent you are intending to set."