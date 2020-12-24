Frustrated Trump met with Pence before holiday break

One source close to Pence said it is not seen as a good option for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley -- the current president pro tempore -- to be there instead of Pence on January 6.

On Tuesday, Pence spoke to a group of young conservatives in Florida but did not directly address his coming role. Instead he told the crowd that as the White House continues to contest the election, they will "keep fighting until every legal vote is counted" and "every illegal vote is thrown out."

"Stay in the fight for election integrity. Stay in the fight to defend all we've done," he said.

Earlier this week, Pence joined a meeting between Trump and a sizable group of House conservatives where the long-shot effort to overturn the election results in January was discussed.

The discussion focused on Trump's baseless claims and conspiracies that the election was stolen from him, participants said, and lawmakers emerged confident that there were would be a contingent of House and Senate Republicans who would join the effort and prompt a marathon debate on the floor on January 6 that would spill into January 7.

The Republican who is spearheading the effort, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, said Pence attended "different parts" of the meeting.