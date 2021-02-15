Frozen wind turbines, limited gas supplies and rolling blackouts: Behind Texas' energy woes

"My wife is ... keeping our boys bundled under blankets while they hang out during the outages. I'm currently working from my pickup and taking calls due to power outage and a lack of internet."

In Katy, just west of Houston, Tricia Lydick said her home has been without power since 5:30 a.m. Monday with no sign of it returning anytime soon.

Lydick lives with her brother, Michael Towns, and their mother, Ann Towns, who are both disabled. Her mother has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and requires oxygen around-the-clock. The family has extra tanks with enough to last 12 hours.

But her mother uses a CPAP machine to help her breathe while sleeping and without electricity, that is impossible for her, Lydick told CNN.

"Four hours isn't a huge deal but I don't want it to get to where we start running out of oxygen for Mom," Lydick said. "We are native Texans and haven't ever had temps like this before."

She's been trying to contact her power company on the phone but to no avail. The family is using blanket and jackets to keep warm in the house.

"Since all the roads are iced over, it's way more difficult for the lines to be fixed," she said. "I totally get that."