From Keystone XL to Paris Agreement, Joe Biden signals a shift away from fossil fuels

Tom Werner, CEO of solar technology and energy storage company SunPower, applauded Biden's executive actions and expressed hope for additional steps, including support for minority-owned clean energy businesses and streamlining project permitting.

"It's inspiring to have leaders in office who squarely put clean energy and the environment as one of the most urgent and top priorities," Werner told CNN Business in an email.

At least one Big Oil CEO cheered as well.

"I applaud President Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement. It's a deal made stronger with the United States as a member, and we look forward to working with the administration to meet the goals outlined within it," Gretchen Watkins, president of the Shell Oil Company, said in a statement.

The Keystone XL debate

However, some Republicans and oil industry executives immediately bashed Biden's moves.

"Killing the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris Agreement will eliminate good-paying jobs," US Senator Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican from West Virginia, said in a statement. She said it is "imperative that Congress aggressively exercises oversight and pushes back on the worst impulses of Washington bureaucrats."