From 'hoax' to hope: Why March 2021 may be a turning point for the US

Now flash forward one year. On this February 28, there were multiple pieces of positive news: A notable decline in Covid hospitalizations, a federal thumbs-up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and an acceleration in vaccine appointments. This is, as CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said, "a potentially pivotal time." Safety measures must continue, but the US is taking daily leaps and strides toward mass vaccination.

As Matthew Yglesias tweeted Sunday, "If Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J all hit their stated delivery targets, we're going to be doing 4 million doses/day in March, and by April the whole vaccine story will shift to be about reluctance / hesitancy / resistance."

To that point, The Atlantic's Derek Thompson is out with an important new story about how to combat vaccine reluctance. He says "it's not just one problem—and we're going to need a portfolio of approaches to solve it." An "all of the above" approach.

Coming up this week...