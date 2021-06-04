From a wheelchair, this woman found her passion for birding. Now she's making it accessible to all

"I was so satisfied spending three and four hours birding every time I went out. It really forces you to be in the present," Rose said. "I feel like for years prior I was always looking elsewhere for that happiness in other people but not nature."

She got involved in her local Audubon Society in Travis County, Texas. She took birding classes, joined them on outings, discovering she was the only one in a wheelchair. She'd call the team leaders the night before outings to anticipate any terrain challenges. Rose thrived, becoming a master birder by completing a rigorous course in bird identification, ecology and conservation-- and leading outings herself.

An idea that soared - 'Birdability'

Rose began thinking about mobility-challenged people who weren't getting outside and into nature. About 30 million adults in the US -- that's one in seven -- have mobility challenges serious enough to impact major life activities.

"I wanted them to have the same joy and the same empowerment that I had."

But negotiating the outdoors can be challenging. Rose has 48 years of experience in a manual wheelchair and even she's had obstacles birding. "Sand is impossible. Gravel is impossible. We're talking about slopes and grades that a walking person may have no understanding of at all."