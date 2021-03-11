Frisbee and oval ball star Cat Phillips fired up by fight for gender equality

However, she appreciates the platform the ALFW has given her.

"Coming into the AFLW, I saw the impact that we had on young girls but also on young boys -- people who all of a sudden were looking at the league and had female role models that they could look up to -- and that has really impacted me," said Phillips.

As captain of the Australian women's ultimate frisbee team and the captain of St. Kilda FC in the AFLW, Phillips is determined to use her leadership positions to help create change.

"For me, it's not even about the players that are playing in the league. Obviously, I want equality for them, but it's more about the broader impact of it.

"Kids who, at eight or nine ... [who see] it's normal that you would have women playing at that level. And I think that's really powerful and I feel very strongly that we need to keep moving forward in that area."

Mixed-gender league

As ultimate frisbee has grown over the last decade, semi-professional leagues have begun to pop up around the globe.

The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) was founded in 2010 and played its inaugural season in 2012.