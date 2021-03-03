Friends find out they're biological sisters years after they met working at the same restaurant

Madison talked to her father about it and he told her that they had given another daughter up for adoption.

"And I'm like, 'Why would you not tell me this?' And he's just like 'I'm sorry. It was just a very difficult time in our lives and your mom and I, we don't like to talk about it,'" Madison said.

Madison drove from Virginia to Connecticut to get Tinetti to take a DNA test.

Tinetti agreed to take the test even though she had never had any interest in learning about her biological family.

"I had a great family growing up, I got a good education, I didn't feel like I was missing anything in my life," Tinetti said. "I was happy with the life that I had. I didn't feel the need to do it."

'This is it'

Tinetti got the test results back in late January.

"I was like, 'This is it,' and I waited for probably like 10 minutes before I even opened it, because I was trying to prepare myself for what was going to be there," Tinetti said.

Both women said they'd tried not to get their hopes up, but they knew they would have been devastated if they had not turned out to be biological sisters.