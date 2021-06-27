French authorities open investigation after Tour de France spectator causes massive crash

A spokesperson for Amaury Sports Organization, the Tour de France organizer, confirmed to CNN the company had made a complaint to the authorities.

According to the Tour de France website, three riders have withdrawn from the race following Saturday's first stage, including German rider Jasha Sutterlin who was involved in the crash.

His team, DSM, said in a statement that Sutterlin was "taken to hospital for examinations which revealed no broken bones, but a severe contusion to his right wrist that will require further examinations back at home."

The crash derailed the race, with it taking almost 25 kilometers for the peloton to fully regroup.

It was the first of two major crashes during the stage, with the second eight kilometers from the end involving four-time champion Chris Froome and many others.

The 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins said he had no sympathy for the fan involved, who may not have meant to cause such a crash.

"They're part and parcel of the spectacle of the Tour de France," he told Eurosport. "And this year, in particular, being able to come back onto the route and watch it. I don't know how you police it."