Freedom through fitness: This CNN Hero's formula keeps former offenders from returning to prison

"I owe a lot to Hector. ... He just gave me the foundation to where I could become successful," Ramsey said. "(His) whole approach with us is to maximize our potential -- that you're not what you got convicted of. That's not you."

Seeing people like Ramsey succeed keeps Guadalupe motivated.

"That's the glory. ... You can only imagine how many kids are going to be fed and taken care of now, without a worry," he said. "That's why second chances are important."

CNN's Kathleen Toner spoke with Guadalupe about his work. Below is an edited version of their conversation.

CNN: You worked so hard to build your career. Why did you decide to start a non-profit?

Hector Guadalupe: I would just see men who did time with me on the train and they had no jobs, they had nothing. And I remembered what that felt like. So just out of love, I'd say, "Hey, come work out with me." And that turned into me taking them to get their first workout gear, buying their books, helping them study for the exam. One person after another ended up getting certified and I was like, "Wow, we've got to put together a program."

CNN: How has your program been impacted by the pandemic?