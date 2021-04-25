Fredricka Whitfield: What keeps me up at night

His more immediate aspiration is to rip 90-mph pitches.

Yes, my husband and I are thrilled and excited about all of his hopes and dreams.

This is where more tears come.

I wish, like any parent, that our love for him would be enough to shield him against the unthinkable.

I don't even want to go there. But among the worries keeping me up at night is the idea that my teenage son will walk or drive through the neighborhood he's known since birth, and someone who doesn't recognize him or value his athletic, 5-foot-10-inch frame wearing grown out, natural curls, will bring harm.

I pray.

I pray for all of our children.

This is a burden passed on from generation to generation.

My mother is 88 and she still worries about her 60-year-old son -- just as she did when he was a teen. I carry the same weight -- not just for my brother, but for my nephew, my husband, my sons and my daughter.

I'm reflecting on advice given to me when my now teenage son was just 5 or 6.