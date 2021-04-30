Fractures in GOP on full display as Cheney faces renewed criticism for bucking Trump and disagreeing with McCarthy in public

"He literally saved her last time, and she doesn't even acknowledge it," the source said, referring to the speech the GOP leader delivered in February during the closed-door conference meeting in support of Cheney.

Some in the House Freedom Caucus, who still back Trump and led the efforts against Cheney back in February, see Cheney's recent actions as a sign they were right to question her role in leadership. However, her very open anger towards Trump and his role in the riot, echoes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's position -- that the party needs to move on from the Trump era if it hopes to win back either the House and/or the Senate next year.

One issue facing leadership is the question of who would replace her in the No. 3 spot.

Multiple sources tell CNN the GOP leadership feels like they can't replace her with a man. One person whom sources say could fill the role is New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, but she is likely not willing to step up, as she is reportedly considering a run to challenge New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cheney is also facing a backlash in Wyoming fomented by the former president, who won her state last year with nearly 70% of the vote, the most of any state in the country.