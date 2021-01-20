Fox News host Judge Jeanine lobbied Trump during his last few hours in office to pardon her ex-husband. It worked.

Fox News host Judge Jeanine successfully lobbied former President Donald Trump in an eleventh-hour effort to pardon her ex-husband in the final hours of Trump's presidency, CNN has learned.

Pirro was upset that her ex-husband Albert J. Pirro Jr. wasn't on Trump's final pardon list that came out early Wednesday morning, and that message was conveyed to the White House and its former resident, according to a former White House adviser. Albert Pirro was convicted on conspiracy and tax evasion charges after improperly deducting $1.2 million of his personal expenses in business write-offs.

A separate source familiar with the matter tells CNN that Albert Pirro was not on the pardon radar before Wednesday morning. It wasn't until midmorning that day that aides, who were in the middle of off-boarding their duties to the new administration, were told it needed to be done.

The order came as a total surprise and had aides scrambling to make it happen before the noon ET deadline, when Trump's term came to an end.