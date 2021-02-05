Fox Business suddenly cancels 'Lou Dobbs Tonight,' its highest-rated show

Lou Dobbs, by far the highest-rated host on the Fox Business Network, has just been canned by the network. CNN's Brian Stelter reports the sudden move comes after Dobbs and others were named in a $2.7 billion election lawsuit.

Lou Dobbs, the longtime host of the signature right-wing talk show on the Fox Business Network, was canned by the network on Friday night.

"Lou Dobbs Tonight" is off the air, effective immediately, a Fox spokesperson confirmed. An interim show will take Dobbs' place at 5 and 7 p.m. Eastern starting Monday.

It was a head-scratching change by Fox Business, since Dobbs was its highest-rated host, albeit on a relatively low-rated network. He often doubled his lead-in's ratings, which is a rare feat in television.

Dobbs, a veteran financial news anchor, became known at Fox Business for his sycophantic pro-Trump programs. He was one of the former president's biggest boosters on television, and Trump regularly thanked him in return.

In one of Trump's first statements since leaving the White House, he effusively praised his friend, saying Dobbs "is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me."