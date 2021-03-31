Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, a police official said. A fifth person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jennifer Amat said. An officer-involved shooting occurred and …

Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, on Wednesday, a police official said.

A fifth person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jennifer Amat said.

"Tonight around 5:30 p.m. officers arrived to a call of shots fired at the area of 202 W. Lincoln," Amat said during a news conference, adding that officers encountered gunshots at the scene.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and a suspect was transported to the hospital, Amat said. The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and is critical condition, she said.

The department did not give any other information about the suspect or about the victims.

This is at least the 20th mass shooting since the Atlanta-area spa attacks two weeks ago that left eight people dead. CNN defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident which results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded), excluding the shooter.