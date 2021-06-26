Four people are dead and one injured after a hot-air balloon crashes in New Mexico

Four people have died and one person is in critical condition after a hot-air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The balloon crashed into a power line, causing power to go out in the area, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) confirmed on Twitter.

Four people have died and one person is in critical condition following a hot-air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday.

The balloon crashed into a power line around Central Ave. and Unser Blvd., causing power to go out in the area, Albuquerque Police Department (APD) confirmed on Twitter.

"The balloon hit the top wires -- the gondola of the balloon skirted along the top wire, caught on fire and crashed into the intersection," APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told CNN. "Unfortunately when police and fire officials arrived they found four deceased on site."

Police are not publicly naming the victims at this time, but Gallegos said the deceased and injured are between 40 and 60 years old, adding that police believe the hot-air balloon pilot to be among the dead.

Of the four people that were killed, two were men and two were women, Albuquerque Police confirmed in a statement.

The injured person, an adult male, has been hospitalized and remains in unstable condition, according to Gallegos.