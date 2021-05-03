Four families separated at the US-Mexico border under Trump to be reunited this week

Families will be receiving humanitarian parole to enter the United States and reunify with their children who are in the country, according to Michelle Brané, executive director of the family reunification task force.

"The way these families are being returned is night and day from when they were encountered," said Ann Garcia, an attorney who's been working on assisting separated families with legal and social needs. "They are quite literally rolling out the red carpet for these families as they should be for them and every other migrant that comes here."

The task force has been engaging with groups who are in touch with families and carefully planning their return, taking into account past trauma, Garcia said, noting that some parents are nervous to encounter US Customs and Border Protection again since their last encounter with agents resulted in their kids being taken from them.

The families are among the thousands who were separated under the Trump administration's controversial "zero tolerance" policy, which resulted in the separations of at least 2,800 children from their parents, according to government data. Officials later found more than 1,000 children had been separated from their families before Trump's policy went into effect in 2018.