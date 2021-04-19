Former Vice President Walter 'Fritz' Mondale dead at 93

Still, Mondale would win the Democratic presidential nomination himself in 1984, and make history by naming a woman, US Rep. Geraldine A. Ferraro of New York, as his running mate before ultimately falling short to Reagan.

Mondale later served as both the US ambassador to Japan and the envoy to Indonesia under Clinton.

His last race was in 2002, when he served as Minnesota's DFL Senate candidate, filling the ballot position of the late Sen. Paul Wellstone, who had died shortly before the election in October of that year. Mondale was defeated in the race by Republican Norm Coleman.

"Power has now peacefully changed hands and we are so blessed to be Americans when that happens," he said in 2002 after his election loss. "We kept the faith, we stayed the course, we fought the good fight, and every one of us should feel good about that."

Following the loss, he returned to practicing law and teaching at the University of Minnesota.