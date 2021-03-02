Former US gymnast Aly Raisman wants independent investigation into sexual abuse

Olympic champion Aly Raisman is calling for an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics after John Geddart killed himself after charges were announced against him. It follows the conviction of Dr. Larry Nassar for abusing hundreds of gymnasts, including Raisman.

Olympic champion gymnast Aly Raisman wants an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics after John Geddert's death.

Geddert, who coached the 2012 US Olympic women's gymnastics team, took his own life after he was charged with 24 felonies in connection with the abuse of young gymnasts.

Three years ago, sports physician Dr. Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for decades of abuse.

"Monsters don't thrive for decades without the help of people," she said on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday. "And we need to understand what happened, how this happened. We need a fully independent investigation. And there has not been one."

USA Gymnastics told CNN that it has "fully cooperated" with six independent investigations "led by several congressional committees, the Indiana attorney general, Walker County, Texas, and independent law firm Ropes and Gray," according to its statement read on air by host Alisyn Camerota.