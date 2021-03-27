Former Trump chief of staff calls ex-President's Capitol riot claims 'manifestly false'

Still, Mulvaney said he "absolutely would" still vote for Trump if he were to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

"I think the more interesting question is what does the Republican primary look like," Mulvaney said, "And nobody knows, up to and including, I believe, the President. I absolutely believe the President has not made up his mind yet, and probably won't for a long period of time, maybe even after the primaries start in 2024, so it's a long way off."

Mulvaney acknowledged, however, that if Trump were to run again, he'd likely have to answer for the events of January 6.

"He's still a major player in the Republican Party -- there's a lot of folks who were turned off by the last six weeks, and especially the riots, that he's going to have to do some work to sort of build bridges back with, if he wants to run again."

CNN's DJ Judd, Veronica Stracqualursi and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.