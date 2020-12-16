Former Trump appointee encouraged herd immunity strategy for Covid-19, internal emails reveal

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta responds to former Health and Human Services senior adviser, Paul Alexander, who said in an email that officials should use young people in a strategy to develop herd immunity against the coronavirus.

A former top Trump appointee urged health officials to adopt a "herd immunity" approach to Covid-19, according to internal emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee and shared with reporters.

Former Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander repeatedly urged his colleagues at HHS and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pursue a herd immunity strategy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

One example is when he wrote in an email on July 3 that Americans "must go on with life."

"So the bottom line is if it is more infectiouness [sic] now, the issue is who cares? If it is causing more cases in young, my word is who cares...as long as we make sensible decisions, and protect the elderely [sic] and nursing homes, we must go on with life....who cares if we test more and get more positive tests," he wrote.

In another email on July 4, Alexander wrote about people exposing themselves to the virus to establish herd immunity. "There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD."

Alexander has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment. An HHS spokesperson told CNN in a statement that Alexander's emails "absolutely did not shape department strategy."