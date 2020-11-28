Former top cybersecurity official says Trump firing by tweet was 'not how I wanted to go out'

In an interview with "60 Minutes," former Department of Homeland Security official Chris Krebs reacts to voter fraud claims from President Donald Trump's team, saying "American people should have 100 percent confidence in their vote."

Christopher Krebs, the former top cybersecurity official, said President Donald Trump's decision to unceremoniously fire him via tweet last week was "not how I wanted to go out."

Krebs, who was booted from his job as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told CBS' "60 Minutes" in an interview that he was not completely surprised by his dismissal and shared that he's most upset about not having a chance to say farewell to his former team.

"I don't know if I was necessarily surprised. It's not how I wanted to go out," Krebs told CBS' Scott Pelley in an excerpt of an interview released Friday and set to air in full on Sunday.