Former Republican national security officials call for an orderly transition

"President Trump's continued efforts to cast doubt on the validity of the election and to interfere in state electoral processes undermine our democracy and risk long-term damage to our institutions. Although some Republican leaders have supported President Trump's right to challenge aspects of the voting in various states, for the good of the country, they should now strongly oppose his dangerous and extra-legal efforts to intimidate state election officials and distort the Electoral College process," they wrote.

In addition to threatening national security, the group also wrote that Trump's refusal to concede comes as the US faces a global pandemic and "serious threats from global adversaries, terrorist groups, and other forces."

The group highlighted that the delay in the transition could hinder the ability for officials on the Coronavirus Task Force, National Security Council, the Departments of State, Defense, and Homeland Security to meet with the incoming Biden administration.