Former President Jimmy Carter to receive coronavirus vaccine 'when it is available to him'

Carter joins a growing group of presidents and vice presidents past, present and future who are willing and expected to get vaccinated.

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams are all scheduled to be publicly inoculated on Friday as part of a campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy in the United States. President Donald Trump, who was recently treated for Covid-19 with a monoclonal antibody cocktail, will not be vaccinated until it is recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official told CNN earlier this week.

The President-elect and vice president-elect are also planning on getting vaccinated when possible. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first Covid-19 vaccination shot early next week, CNN has learned, and plans to get it in public, as he told CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview earlier this month that he would "be happy to" do.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also receive the vaccine in a public setting, transition officials told CNN on Wednesday, though the timing and logistical details remain up in the air.