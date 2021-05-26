Former Penn State President Graham Spanier will start prison sentence on July 9, judge rules

"It is disturbing that during this global health crisis, the Pennsylvania Attorney General has insisted that a 72-year-old who has serious health conditions should enter a correctional facility for any term of confinement for a conviction on a single, non-violent misdemeanor," Silver said in an email statement to CNN. "It is blind to reality and callous of the Commonwealth."

A spokesperson for Penn State did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Sandusky was found guilty of 45 counts of child sex abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison. The abuse allegations date as far back as 1994 to The Second Mile, a group foster home and charity Sandusky founded in 1977. He has since maintained his innocence.

"Today marks the end of a long road towards justice for the children endangered by Mr. Spanier's inaction -- choosing to cover up the abuse at the hands of Jerry Sandusky rather than reporting it to law enforcement," Shapiro said Wednesday in a prepared statement after the judge's order.

"No one is above the law, and my office will continue to pursue anyone who looks the other way in the face of child sexual abuse. There are consequences for failing to protect children in Pennsylvania."