Former NBA star Pau Gasol is determined to help others after retiring from the game

Along with his passion for learning, he's developed an immense appreciation for the experts, mentors and coaches who have helped guide his interests, especially into adulthood.

"People need support. You need guidance. You need to be provided with tools that contribute to your personal or professional life," said Gasol, pointing to his coach at the LA Lakers, Phil Jackson, as one example.

"He was the one that introduced me to meditation and to mindfulness and provided me with a tool that I wasn't aware of, that I didn't know."

Gasol thinks his learned ability to "quiet the chatter in your mind" helped him during the Lakers' championship runs in 2009 and 2010. Now, he wants to impart the wisdom he's gained through coaching to other people.

"For someone to be able to share those ideas, concepts, mindsets into our lives and to help us grow and develop that stuff, that's also what life is about, right?" he said.

That's one reason Gasol has signed up to be an advisor with employee wellness and coaching company BetterUp. He hopes that his experiences can help organizations shape policies that benefit its employees. Beyond BetterUp, he's also looking to directly help other organizations, from the NBA to the Olympics.