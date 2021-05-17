Former Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to six federal charges

Former federal prosecutor Shan Wu weighs in after Joel Greenberg, an indicted close confidant of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, formally pleaded guilty to six federal charges in a court hearing, admitting to a federal judge that he had knowingly solicited and paid a minor for sex.

Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector and close confidant of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, formally pleaded guilty on Monday morning to six federal charges in a court hearing, admitting to a federal judge that he had knowingly solicited and paid a minor for sex.

Greenberg spoke sparingly throughout the 45-minute hearing and with a tone of dejection, responding "yes" and "I do" as the judge read the details of his plea agreement. He wore a dark jumpsuit and had his hands shackled in front of him.

The guilty plea from Greenberg, a former Seminole County, Florida, tax commissioner, comes after he struck a deal with federal prosecutors to avoid some of the other 33 federal charges he had faced that ranged from identity theft to fraud and bribery allegations.

As part of the plea, Greenberg has agreed to give "substantial assistance" to prosecutors as part of their sprawling investigation, including by testifying at trials or in federal grand juries if needed and in turning over all documents he might have that could help the federal inquiry.