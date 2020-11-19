Former GSA administrator: 'It's clear' we should recognize Biden as the President-elect

Barram said that the current situation is "dramatically different" than the GSA's delay in ascertainment during the 2000 standoff between George W. Bush and Al Gore, which came down to Florida and 537 votes that separated the two candidates.

"Both George Bush and Al Gore, and all of their team, they knew exactly what the deal was. It was whoever would win Florida would win the election. And that's all we were dealing with. And so it was not settled in Florida. And it was clearly not settled in Florida until the Supreme Court ruled. And then when the Supreme Court ruled, Al Gore immediately conceded," Barram said.

Barram had eventually ascertained Bush as the 2000 election winner after the Supreme Court ended the Florida recount.

Biden leads Trump by thousands of votes in several states in which the Trump campaign has filed lawsuits and is attempting to delay states' certifications of the results. Biden is also on track to net 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232.

Meanwhile, Republicans have been divided on whether to declare Biden the winner and when the transition period should officially start, with some allies of the President arguing that the court challenges should play out first.