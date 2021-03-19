Former daughter-in-law of Trump Org officer has talked to New York prosecutors about rent-free apartments

During their time living in the apartment, Jennifer Weisselberg said the couple never received any bills in the mail. Instead, she said, Barry wrote checks covering "utilities and costs" that came out to $400 a month and hand delivered them to Trump's assistant. They also relied on the same accountant, Donald Bender, as the Trump Organization, she said, adding that she believed his fees were covered by her father-in-law. Barry Weisselberg had no comment when contacted by CNN.

"It didn't make any sense to me that this person who was an assistant manager, who had just begun working there would be given this," Jennifer Weisselberg told CNN.

After having two children, the couple moved out of the apartment in 2013 to another with more space, Jennifer Weisselberg said, and she believes the apartment was renovated again and sold. Public records show the unit sold for $2.9 million in 2014.

Jennifer Weisselberg said it wasn't until divorce proceedings were underway in 2017, that she learned through a deposition with Barry that the apartment wasn't a gift, at all, but a corporate apartment, and if so, it could be considered compensation, which may raise questions about whether it was reported properly on tax filings.