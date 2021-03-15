Former coronavirus testing czar urges Trump to encourage vaccinations

Retired Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir talks with CNN's Jake Tapper.

The Trump administration's coronavirus testing czar on Monday called on former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence to encourage vaccinations in light of data indicating many Republicans do not intend to get inoculated against Covid-19.

"I think it's very important for former President Trump as well as the vice president, to actively encourage all the followers to get the vaccine," Adm. Brett Giroir told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead," when asked whether Trump should be urging his supporters to get the vaccine in light of a recent CNN poll showing that 46% of Republicans indicated that they won't try to get a vaccine.

"This is something that the Trump administration developed under its time," Giroir said. "And I think all of the above, including the former President speaking out, would be very important."