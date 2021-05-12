Former acting defense secretary invokes Kent State massacre in defending decision not to send military to Capitol on January 6

"In my career as a judge and in law enforcement, I have not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the Capitol," Garland said.

"This was an attempt by some -- I don't want to be very careful to not ascribe it to all, because every case is individually decided -- but there was an attempt to interfere with the fundamental passing element of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power," he said.

Rosen pressed on conversations with Trump

Rosen at one point engaged in a tense back and forth with Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly over questions about conversations he had with then-President Donald Trump and actions Trump might have asked his then-acting attorney general to take in regard to the 2020 election results.

"Prior to January 6 were you asked or instructed by President Trump to take any action at the department to advance election fraud claims or to seek to overturn any part of the 2020 election results?" the Virginia Democrat asked.

"I can tell you what the actions of the department were," Rosen replied, adding: "I cannot tell you consistent with my obligations today about private conversations with the president one way or the other."

"You're saying this is a privileged communication?" Connolly shot back.