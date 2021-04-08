Forget SUVs. These auto makers think tiny electric cars are the next big thing

"You are back in the Golden Age of motoring," he said.

The cars will sell for $24,000 for the hard-top version, Muljar said, and $29,000 for a planned convertible. And while a Tesla Model 3 might seat five and go more than a 100 miles more on a charge, it also sells for over $10,000 more than the Nobe.

Nobe, which is pronounced like "no bay," is already planning its next product, a small four-wheeled pickup truck. That truck, which looks like a miniature 1950s American pickup, doesn't have a name yet.

Microlino

The Microlino is most clearly inspired by the classic BMW Isetta and similar "bubble cars" that were produced in Europe in the years following World War II. Those tiny gas-powered cars were designed for countries with wrecked economies and little access to gasoline,

Like the classic Isetta, the Microlino is entered through the front. The whole face of the vehicle is its door. Seating just two, the Microlino is small enough to park nose-to-curb across a parallel parking space. Weighing just 513 kilograms, or 1,131 pounds, the Mircolino weighs less than just the batteries of a Tesla Model S, company founder Oliver Ouboter boasts.