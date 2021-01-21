Foreign fighters were meant to leave Libya this week. A huge trench being dug by Russian-backed mercenaries indicates they plan to stay

Turkey's military is open about its desire for a permanent presence, posting images of its military giving the GNA "Base Defence Training" in the past week.

"It's a comprehensive effort," said the US official. "They're constructing facilities, bringing in personnel and equipment. They've got the HAWK air defense missile batteries, 3D [KALAKAN] radar."

Satellite imagery of the al-Khoms port shows minor modifications that suggest it may be being readied for a longer-term Turkish naval presence, which the GNA's al-Namroush has denied.

A senior Turkish security official told CNN they "continue to offer military training, cooperation and advice...according to the GNA's needs and demands."

The thousands of Syrian mercenaries that Turkey has flown into and supported in Libya have been used elsewhere too, the US intelligence official revealed. During Turkey's support for the Azerbaijani government during their recent conflict with Armenia, planes carried hundreds of Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan, to assist Turkey's ally in their war with Armenia, the US official said.

"It did appear that there was some movement of some of the Syrian mercenary forces in the direction of the conflict in [Nagorno Karabakh]. Smaller numbers, in the lower hundreds," the official added.