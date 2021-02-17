Ford is investing $1 billion in Germany as it goes electric in Europe

Ford is spending $1 billion to modernize a plant in Germany as part of a plan to sell only electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030. CNN's Anna Stewart discusses the plan with president of Ford of Europe, Stuart Rowley.

The factory in Cologne, Germany, will be overhauled to produce the US carmaker's first European-built, mass volume all-electric passenger vehicle starting in 2023, according to the company.

Ford said that by mid-2026, all of the passenger cars it sells in Europe will be either all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles that have both an internal combustion engine plus a battery and electric motor. The company aims for its European passenger cars to be all-electric by 2030.

"We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020," said Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe. "Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe."

Rowley said that while tougher regulation is part of the reason for the shift, buyers also have shown increased appetite for electric vehicles.

"Consumers are rapidly moving in that direction," he told CNN International's Anna Stewart, adding that every electric offering sees "very strong demand."