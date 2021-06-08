Ford enters the little pickup truck war with the new hybrid Maverick

Although there will be versions of the Maverick with some off-road capability, it is designed mostly for city and suburban streets. It will be available only in a four-door body style, with seating for up to five people.

"Maverick challenges the status quo and the stereotypes of what a pickup truck can be," Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, said. "We believe it will be compelling to a lot of people who never before considered a truck."

The market for smaller trucks is becoming hugely competitive. Hyundai recently unveiled the Santa Cruz, which the Korean automaker refers to as a "Sport Adventure Vehicle." Nissan also recently revealed a redesigned version of its Frontier mid-sized truck. In the United States, Toyota is by far the dominant player in smaller trucks, with its rugged Tacoma mid-sized truck. The Tacoma, which is still bigger than the Maverick, accounts for more than 40% of all mid-sized trucks sold in the US, according to data from Cox Automotive. That's an even larger share in that segment than the F-150 takes among full-size trucks.