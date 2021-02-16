For Trump, accountability is still possible and necessary

Meanwhile, Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, is personally suing Trump, and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani along with two organizations called the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers for conspiring to prevent him from carrying out his duties -- namely, trying to interrupt Congress as it met to certify the results of the 2020 election on the day of the Capitol insurrection.

Backed by the NAACP, Thompson's civil suit cites a statute designed to address intimidation practiced by the Ku Klux Klan. It notes Giuliani's January 6 speech prior to the riot, in which he called for "trial by combat." It also cites Trump's address at the same rally where he told the crowd, "If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."