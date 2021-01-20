For many parents, the swearing-in of Kamala Harris was an inspirational teaching moment for their kids

Three generations of women in Gary Williams Jr. family sat together to watch Harris take her oath."This is what it's about. Three generations. My mother, my wife, and my daughter watching history," wrote Gary Williams to Twitter. "A Black woman being sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America. Thank you @KamalaHarris and congratulations!"

Sarah Johnson said her son Uly was excited to watch the moment. "Overjoyed my five-year-old son got a half day to watch the inauguration and even more overjoyed that he'll grow up with @KamalaHarris as the VP! #WomenInLeadership" she wrote to Twitter.

Johnson said it's important for her to raise a son who sees strong women in leadership, especially strong women of color in leadership. "I think it makes all of us better and our country better, "she said.

Dr. Rachelle Winkle-Wagner held her daughters close as they watched with excited grins. "One of my top parenting moments was today -- seeing Kamala Harris being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor with my two daughters," she wrote in a post to Twitter.