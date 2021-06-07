For handcyclist Oz Sanchez, Paralympic success is a 'testament to the person I've become'

"But now, I no longer contend with that depression and those ways of thinking. My body might be broken per se, but I am not broken. And so now, the medals are more of a testament to the person I've become.

"Instead of being attached or identified by my successes, I'm more attached and identified by my capacity to achieve those successes -- the journey, not the destination."

Tokyo will be the next step of the journey, with the Paralympics getting underway on August 24.

Despite mounting pressure in Japan to call off the Games as the country recovers from a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, organizers maintain that the Olympics and Paralympics will go ahead with countermeasures in place to ensure participants are safe.

As for Sanchez, he's ready to embrace the situation in the same way he does with most other challenges.

"The notion of me going to Tokyo or even traveling internationally, I don't really feel threatened by a lot of these things because in my back mind -- and this has a lot to do with obviously my military background and special ops mindset -- I almost want to throw it at me just to prove to myself that I can contend with it," he says.