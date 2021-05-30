For Biden, the White House is 'a Monday-through-Friday kind of place'

"He has said he doesn't always feel comfortable with people around to wait on him, which I think is probably true, and is certainly taken into account by the people who tend to the residence," said another person familiar with the living habits of the first family, referring to a February town hall with CNN where Biden said he wasn't someone who felt content being the focus of attention in his home. "I don't know about you all, but I was raised in the way that you didn't look for anybody to wait on you. And it's -- we're -- I find myself extremely self-conscious," said Biden of life in the White House. "There are wonderful people who work at the White House. But someone, you know, standing there and, you know, making sure -- hands me my suitcoat or ...," he trailed off.