Florida tries to cut down on 'vaccine tourism' after vaccinating tens of thousands from out-of-state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's Covid-19 vaccines should only be administered to residents who live in the state either part-time or full-time in an attempt to cut down on "vaccine tourism."

"We're only doing (shots) for Florida residents," DeSantis said Tuesday in Cape Coral. "You've got to live here either full-time or at least part-time."

At another news conference in Rockledge on Tuesday, DeSantis differentiated between "snowbirds," who live in Florida in winter months, and those just stopping in to try to get vaccinated.

"Now we do have part-time residents who are here all winter," he said. "They go to doctors here or whatever, that's fine. What we don't want is tourists, foreigners. We want to put seniors first, but we obviously want to put people that live here first in line."

DeSantis's comments came after news stories reported that some non-Floridians, including people with second homes in Florida and several wealthy Argentinians, had traveled to Florida to get vaccinated.