Florida school district investigating recorded incident of student being paddled at elementary school

A Florida school district is investigating an incident that happened at an elementary school after a mother secretly recorded her 6-year-old being paddled on the buttocks by staff, the school district tells CNN.

The student's mother said she received a call from Central Elementary School in Clewiston, Florida, on April 13 saying that her daughter had scratched a computer screen, according to the family's attorney, Brent Probinsky. The mother was told to bring $50 to the school to pay for damages and that sometimes children are paddled, her lawyer said.

The mother was confused as to whether this was allowed, Probinsky said, and when she came to the school, she was escorted into a room where her daughter was standing with two adult staff members. The mother was "frightened and confused" and started secretly recording, Probinsky said.

CNN is not naming the mother and child because of their concerns about their safety.

In an interview with CNN affiliate WINK, the mother said she started recording because, "Nobody would have believed me. I sacrificed my daughter, so all parents can realize what's happening in this school."